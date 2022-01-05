Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $396.47 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

