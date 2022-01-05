Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 39,551 shares.The stock last traded at $369.67 and had previously closed at $369.09.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $362.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

