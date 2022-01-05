Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Bought by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XMLV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 39,929 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 87,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XMLV stock opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.59. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $47.32 and a 1 year high of $58.79.

