Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its target price dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of IOVA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.55. 16,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.75. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.78.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 390.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.