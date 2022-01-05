IPG Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,937,000 after buying an additional 124,522 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 433,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,357,000 after buying an additional 162,923 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 1,162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 209,910 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 220,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 177,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MSOS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.42. The company had a trading volume of 14,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,495. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.54. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $55.91.

