IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $347.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will post $347.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $345.60 million and the highest is $350.31 million. IPG Photonics posted sales of $336.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.33.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. FMR LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,260,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $174.56 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.35.

IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

