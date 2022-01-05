Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Down 5.4%

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) was down 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.29 and last traded at $15.30. Approximately 6,906 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 446,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Iris Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

About Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

