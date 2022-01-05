IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc., formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV. “

IRNT has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IronNet in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on IronNet from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of IRNT opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.12. IronNet has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that IronNet will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $243,892.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John M. Keane purchased 25,000 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 384,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,792.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in IronNet in the third quarter worth $476,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in IronNet in the third quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IronNet in the third quarter worth $491,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet in the third quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet in the third quarter worth $64,236,000. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

