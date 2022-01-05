iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,342,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 460,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 2.32% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $338,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 452.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,773,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,417 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,809.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 1,013,467 shares during the period. Dow Chemical Co. DE purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $129,915,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,135.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 855,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,490,000 after buying an additional 786,222 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 131.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,183,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,867,000 after buying an additional 671,244 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $143.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.60. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $156.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

