iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 143.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,740 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,243,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,059,000 after purchasing an additional 285,797 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,271,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,658,000 after buying an additional 159,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,319,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,856,000 after buying an additional 127,442 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $101.87 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $86.38 and a 12-month high of $102.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.43.

