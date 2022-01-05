iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Down 92.3% in December

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ HYXF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.09. The company had a trading volume of 31,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,921. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.11. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.70 and a 1-year high of $52.99.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.
