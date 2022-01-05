iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Down 92.3% in December

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HYXF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.09. The company had a trading volume of 31,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,921. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.11. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.70 and a 1-year high of $52.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYXF. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 343.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

