iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Position Raised by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 318.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $64.28 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.77.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

