iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Up 219.6% in December

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 219.6% from the November 30th total of 722,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,096,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,240,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 164,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,001,000 after buying an additional 93,635 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $82.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.59. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $79.80 and a 12 month high of $102.44.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.546 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

