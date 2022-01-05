iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 305,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,308,218 shares.The stock last traded at $38.44 and had previously closed at $38.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

