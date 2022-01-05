iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 101.3% from the November 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock opened at $90.33 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1 year low of $87.36 and a 1 year high of $100.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.02.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.054 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

