iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:IWP)

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 13,176 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 979% compared to the average volume of 1,221 put options.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,204,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,259. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $94.31 and a one year high of $123.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,900,000 after buying an additional 1,275,109 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,428,000 after buying an additional 716,739 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 287.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 821,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,955,000 after buying an additional 608,955 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $53,981,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85,413.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 448,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,821,000 after buying an additional 448,420 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

