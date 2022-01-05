iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,450,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,279,000 after acquiring an additional 47,950 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 60.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 94,011 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 379,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 43.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 406,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 122,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,491,969. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.