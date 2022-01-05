iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $85.08 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $88.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

