iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 32,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 723,124 shares.The stock last traded at $107.76 and had previously closed at $107.22.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

