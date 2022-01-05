iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Lessened by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock opened at $116.69 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $90.80 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.79.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.