iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Stock Position Decreased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,236,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,398,000 after buying an additional 15,362 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,431,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 12,384 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $106.26 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.63.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

