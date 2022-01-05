Istar Inc. Purchases 6,430 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 6,430 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.75 per share, with a total value of $499,932.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Istar Inc. purchased 6,287 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.51 per share, with a total value of $499,879.37.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,454 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.45 per share, with a total value of $499,862.30.

On Friday, November 12th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,522 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.94 per share, with a total value of $999,816.68.

On Monday, December 27th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,507 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.82 per share, with a total value of $499,867.74.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Istar Inc. purchased 6,615 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.57 per share, with a total value of $499,895.55.

On Monday, December 20th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,069 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.72 per share, for a total transaction of $499,919.68.

On Friday, December 17th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,786 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,856.76.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,988 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $499,851.64.

On Monday, December 13th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,982 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.59 per share, for a total transaction of $499,841.38.

On Friday, December 10th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,876 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,885.20.

NYSE SAFE traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,449. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.05. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.36 and a 1 year high of $95.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28 and a beta of -0.27.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safehold by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

