Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of outdoor vision systems and sensors that optimize the flow of traffic and enhance driver safety. Iteris combines outdoor image processing, traffic engineering, and information technology to offer a broad range of transportation and safety solutions. “

ITI opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.65. Iteris has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.83 million, a PE ratio of -68.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Tom Thomas bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $57,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Iteris by 80.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Iteris by 424.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Iteris during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Iteris during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Iteris during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

