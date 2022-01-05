ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $314.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITMPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ITM Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

ITMPF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,232. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91. ITM Power has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 8.11.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

