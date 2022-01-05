ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $69.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ITOCHU Corporation operates as a general trading company. It is involved in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, information and communications technology, aerospace, electronics, energy, metals, minerals, chemicals, forest products, general merchandise, food, finance, realty, insurance, and logistics services, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. ITOCHU Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITOCY opened at $61.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.47. ITOCHU has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $66.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $26.11 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ITOCHU will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 164.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of ITOCHU in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 118.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 1.8% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 406,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 990,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

