IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) COO Keith Westby Sells 12,278 Shares

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) COO Keith Westby sold 12,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $201,236.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Keith Westby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Keith Westby sold 4,516 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $69,727.04.

On Monday, December 13th, Keith Westby sold 4,517 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $66,580.58.

On Friday, December 10th, Keith Westby sold 3,614 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $52,511.42.

ISEE stock opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $19.32.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 7.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in IVERIC bio by 7.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in IVERIC bio by 19.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in IVERIC bio by 0.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 448,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

ISEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

