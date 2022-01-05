J Mariner Kemper Sells 1,267 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,267 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $136,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UMB Financial alerts:

On Tuesday, December 14th, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $104,950.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $109,210.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $106,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,145 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $215,615.40.

UMBF opened at $108.13 on Wednesday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $109.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.18.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMBF. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in UMB Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,761,000 after buying an additional 17,138 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 21.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 425,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,151,000 after buying an additional 76,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in UMB Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.