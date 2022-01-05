J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Receives GBX 280 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 280 ($3.77).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBRY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.31) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 256 ($3.45) to GBX 275 ($3.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.11) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.96) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of LON:SBRY opened at GBX 280.50 ($3.78) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 283.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 287.83. The company has a market cap of £6.54 billion and a PE ratio of 22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of GBX 218.90 ($2.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 342 ($4.61).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.84%.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

