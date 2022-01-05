Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 560 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 258.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 103.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RYN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other Rayonier news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $34,269.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.94. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.50.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.08%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

