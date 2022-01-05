Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $281,000 Stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 15.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 30,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 110,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 12,758 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 29,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RYI opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average is $21.83. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $30.05.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.50. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 68.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Ryerson’s payout ratio is 7.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

