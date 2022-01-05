Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $285,000 Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HAIN stock opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

