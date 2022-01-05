Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $292,000 Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,343 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 73.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 1.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 200.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.96. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CGC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. CIBC lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

