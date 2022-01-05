Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. 33.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MIN opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

