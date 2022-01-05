Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,558 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $89.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.30 and a 12-month high of $174.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. The business had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,026 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac bought 3,780 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SRPT shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.12.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

