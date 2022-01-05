Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,577 Shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WIP. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 238.8% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000.

NYSEARCA:WIP opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.68. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.72 and a one year high of $58.80.

