Jarvis+ Trading Down 17.9% This Week (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $629,928.28 and approximately $399,448.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00054755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

