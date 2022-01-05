Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter.
NYSE JEF opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.34.
In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile
Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.
Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.