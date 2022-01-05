Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter.

NYSE JEF opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.34.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

