Jefferies Financial Group Raises Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $316.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.79.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ opened at $254.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.97. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $255.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.