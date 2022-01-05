JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Bought by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $704,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 22,498 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 17,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JELD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

In other JELD-WEN news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $367,907.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,346 shares of company stock worth $3,531,551. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

