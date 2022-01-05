JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Sells 41 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.3% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B B H & B Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,174.44.

AMZN stock opened at $3,350.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,460.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3,438.41.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

