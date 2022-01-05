John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 11.8% over the last three years.

Shares of HPF opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.70. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $22.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

