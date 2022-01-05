John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 26.4% over the last three years.

NYSE HTD opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $26.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

