Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Decreased by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 40.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,565 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $171.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $450.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.06. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

