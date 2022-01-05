JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Increased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of Americana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,194,000 after buying an additional 4,810,319 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,152 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.80.

JPM traded up $4.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.51. The stock had a trading volume of 287,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,906,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.77 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

