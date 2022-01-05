JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Decreased by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,136,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,909,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.51. The stock had a trading volume of 287,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,906,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $492.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.77 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.86 and its 200-day moving average is $159.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

