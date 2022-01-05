Justworks, Inc. (JW) Plans to Raise $214 Million in January 13th IPO

Justworks, Inc. (JW) expects to raise $214 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, January 13th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 7,000,000 shares at $29.00-$32.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Justworks, Inc. generated $982.7 million in revenue and $106.1 million in net income. The company has a market cap of $1.9 billion.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities served as the underwriters for the IPO and Baird, Piper Sandler, Raymond James Stifel, William Blair and Siebert Williams Shank were co-managers.

Justworks, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Justworks is a cloud-based software platform that gives small and medium-sized businesses (“SMBs”) access to benefits, payroll, human resources (“HR”) and compliance support — all in one place. We drive economies of scale via co-employment, enabling attractive cost savings for our customers and providing them a richer suite of benefits for their employees. We believe we are the first provider to combine this powerful demand aggregation dynamic with a simple, intuitive user experience and 24/7 expert support — enabling entrepreneurs and SMBs to grow with confidence. That is why over 8,000 customers across all 50 U.S. states representing almost 140,000 worksite employees (“WSEs”), as of Nov. 30, 2021, trust Justworks as their human capital management (“HCM”) platform. “.

Justworks, Inc. was founded in 2012 and has 125800 employees. The company is located at 55 Water Street 29th Floor, New York, New York 10041, US and can be reached via phone at (888) 534-1711 or on the web at http://www.justworks.com.

