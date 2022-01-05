Juva Life (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Shares Up 3.4%

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF)’s share price traded up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. 122,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 206,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32.

Juva Life Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JUVAF)

Juva Life Inc engages in the cultivation, research, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products in California. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

