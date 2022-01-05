Karani Asset Management LLC Has $528,000 Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Karani Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Zendesk by 69.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,085 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Zendesk by 56.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 7.5% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,091,000 after purchasing an additional 78,900 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Zendesk in the third quarter valued at about $17,441,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 12.1% in the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 36,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $4,326,513.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $338,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,847 shares of company stock worth $17,698,438 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZEN stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,342. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.65 and a 200-day moving average of $119.55. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. lowered their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.92.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.