Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 931.6% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 72,678.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $91,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $160,000.

Shares of KMF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.39. 814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,133. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $7.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

