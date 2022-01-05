KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,880,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the November 30th total of 21,160,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in KE by 1,656.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,970,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,178,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719,482 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in KE by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 30,201,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132,569 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,719,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in KE by 480.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,929,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,722,000.

BEKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.59.

Shares of BEKE traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 683,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,832,258. KE has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.01 and a beta of -1.38.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that KE will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

